No, a Shark Isn’t Swimming Down a Houston Freeway

There are two things one can expect every time a hurricane hits the United States: lots of water and people tweeting this dumb photo of a shark “swimming” on a freeway.

As Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston over the weekend, leaving millions trapped as floods overtook the Texas metropolis, people on the Internet began re-circulating a poorly photoshopped image of a “shark” swimming alongside cars.

The photo made its debut back in 2011 when Hurricane Irene hit Puerto Rico.

Then resurfaced in 2012 during Hurricane Sandy.

And once again in 2015, when Houston experienced severe flooding and when Hurricane Joaquin hit South Carolina.

The Washington Post reported in 2011, Reddit users found the mysterious photo had similarities to a photo of a shark lurking behind a kayak in a 2005 issue of Africa Geographic.

Thus proving Landshark is not real.