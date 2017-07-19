No, The Rock Hasn't Filed To Run For President

Sorry to burst your bubble but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has not filed any paperwork to run in the 2020 presidential election, although many fans are in favor to of the former wrestler-turned-actor to make a run for it.

However, a campaign committee called “Run The Rock 2020” has filled out paperwork to draft Johnson into the election. The paperwork was filled out by a West Virginia man named Kenton Tilford. Though there is no direct link between Johnson and Tilford.

Although Johnson has toyed with the idea of running for president back in May when he hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live. He even came up with a pretty solid campaign slogan: “More poise, less noise.”

Twitter had some thoughts on a potential Rock run. It doesn't seem too far fetched especially since we already have a celebrity in office now and other celebrities taking their chances in politics.