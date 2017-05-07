WAIT A MINUTE…
NPR Tweets Out the Declaration of Independence and Trump Supporters Were Offended
It’s time to break out a copy of America’s most important document.
Welcome to 2017.
In honor of the Fourth of July, aka Independence Day, NPR decided to tweet out the Declaration of Independence. Unfortunately, some Twitter users mistook the document as biased propaganda.
Supporters of President Trump tweeted out their objections to NPR’s thread saying it was one-sided and the reason NPR would lose their funding.
They did not realize the radio station was simply breaking up the Declaration into 140 character segments.