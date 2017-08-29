Nude Justin Bieber Photos Posted on Selena Gomez’s Instagram

Justin Bieber may have his new life as a church-going, tour-canceling, paparazzi-nudging superstar, but it seems some people still just want to talk about his dick.

“Sorry,” as the man himself might say.

For the long-lens photographs taken of Bieber when he was vacationing naked in the resort of Bora Bora are back in the news, after the Instagram account of ex Selena Gomez was hacked and three of the nude photos of Bieber and his bits were posted on it.

Selena Gomez, lest we forget, is the most-followed person on Instagram, with 125 million followers.

So, the hack didn’t exactly go unnoticed.

Gomez’s account was swiftly taken down Monday night, and her team has since re-secured it. The account was back online minutes after it was taken down, with the nude photos deleted.

The Bieber images were the same ones that were published after the pop star’s Bora Bora vacation in 2015. At the time, Bieber was dating model Jayde Pierce.

Bieber has said that the publication of the images, originally in the New York Daily News censored (though the uncensored versions later made the rounds online), made him feel “super violated.” “Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked,” he told Access Hollywood in 2015. “Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space… especially that far away.”

Bieber was walking around the deck of his bungalow when paparazzi captured the star naked. "At the end of the day, the photos, they’re not terrible. I still felt like I wanted to keep that part for me, you know?”

Gomez and Bieber used to be a couple, but are no longer together.

Gomez and Bieber have a long on-again off-again romance, dating back to 2010. They confirmed their relationship in 2011, when they appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscars party together.

They officially broke up for good in 2015.

Bieber recently canceled his Purpose world tour—but has denied he is taking time off from performing to “rededicate his life to Christ,” as has been widely reported.