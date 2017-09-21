Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving Netflix in October 2017

In sad news, all seasons of 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, Louie, and One Tree Hill are quietly peacing from your Netflix queue this October. As a trade-off, you’ll gain Patton Oswalt’s new stand-up special, the highly-anticipated second season of Stranger Things, biopics like The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story, and movies like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Eyes Wide Shut, Donnie Darko, Miss Congeniality, Raw, and more.

Here’s a quick look at what you can start binging come October—and what you’ll need to binge ASAP.

Everything New to Netflix This Month

October 1

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace (Collection 1)

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks (Season 1)

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

October 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

October 3

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

October 4

Raw

October 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen) (Season 1)

Schitt’s Creek (Season 3)

The Fosters (Season 5)

October 6

ID-0 (Season 1)

Skylanders Academy (Season 2)

Suburra (Season 1)

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Word Party (Season 3)

October 7

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

October 10

Christina P: Mother Inferior

The Skyjacker’s Tale

October 11

Donnie Darko

October 12

Fe de Etarras

October 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández

Kingdom of Us

Mindhunter (Season 1)

Super Monsters (Season 1)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 4)

October 15

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

Lego: City (Season 1)

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs (Season 6)

October 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Slasher: Guilty Party

October 19

Wedding Unplanned

October 20

1922

Haters Back Off (Season 2)

One of Us

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story

Wheelman

October 23

Meet the Robinsons

While We’re Young

October 24

Wanted (Season 1-2)

The Mist (Season 1)

October 25

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro (Season 2)

October 26

Strange Weather

October 27

Stranger Things (Season 2)

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

October 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

October 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States

October 31

Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Season 1)

***

Everything Leaving Netflix This Month

October 1

30 Rock (7 Seasons)

Air Disasters (Season 2)

Animaniacs (4 Seasons)

Apocalypse: World War ll (1 Season)

The Bernie Mac Show (5 Seasons)

Bright Lights, Brilliant Minds: A Tale of Three Cities (1 Season)

China’s Forbidden City (1 Season)

Civil War 360 (1 Season)

David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates (1 Season)

Friday Night Lights (5 Seasons)

Hostages (1 Season)

Louis Theroux: Miami Mega Jail (1 Season)

Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends (Season 2)

Malcolm in the Middle (7 Seasons)

My Name Is Earl (4 Seasons)

One Tree Hill (9 Seasons)

Orbit: Earth’s Extraordinary Journey (1 Season)

Out 1 (1 Season)

Prison Break – 4 Seasons (2008)

Secrets of the Third Reich (1 Season)

Sex, Death, and the Meaning of Life (1 Season)

Shushybye (1 Season)

Space Race (1 Season)

Speed Kills (2 Seasons)

Steampunk’d (1 Season)

Truly Strange [The Secret Life of Breasts] (2014)

Wild China (1 Season)

The Wonder Years (6 Seasons)

The World’s Worst Disasters (1 Season)

The X Creatures (1 Season)

October 19

The Cleveland Show (Seasons 1-4)

October 21

Bones (Seasons 5-11)

October 27

Lie to Me (Seasons 2-3)

Louie (Seasons 1-5)

Hot Transylvania 2

October 29

Family Guy (Seasons 9-14)