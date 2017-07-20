GO CHIEFS?
O.J. Simpson Parole Board Member Wore a Chiefs Tie to O.J.’s Hearing
This board member had an interesting choice of neckwear for the infamous football star’s parole hearing.
Today’s the day.
Millions are watching as former football star O.J. Simpson fights for his parole, but people can’t help but be distracted by this parole board member’s odd tie choice.
Yes, one of the board members opted for a Kansas City Chiefs tie on this ever-important occasion.
It is quite the odd choice for neckwear and the Internet was quick to point it out.