O.J. Simpson’s New Job Offer At a Nevada Brothel Hits a Kardashian Snag

There’s little doubt that a steady job can help newly released inmates settle back into life on the outside.

So there’s heartening news for O.J. Simpson, who is due to be let out of the slammer on October 1st on parole, who officially has his first post-prison job offer.

There are a few potential problems with the position, however.

The first is that the parole board might not look too kindly on O.J.’s prospective new employer – the Nevada brothel, the Bunny Ranch, whose owner Dennis Hof, according to website TMZ, has invited O.J. to work as a greeter at the establishment.

The second issue is that, according to TMZ, some of the working girls at the Bunny Ranch have threatened to quit in protest if O.J. is hired at their place of business.

Understandable perhaps, given the persistent doubts that still surround Simpson's acquittal in the 1994 knife murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Hof, however, has told the gossip site that O.J. could work as a greeter in the establishment, and be able to live on the premises of the ranch as long as he's employed.

"One of the conditions of a prisoner being granted parole is always having an established place to live and a job to go to, and I can offer O.J. both of those in a unique situation," he said.

Well, yes, living and working on a notorious Nevada brothel would definitely qualify as 'unique.' But it might not exactly be what the authorities have in mind for O.J., who has spent nine years in state prison on charges stemming from a 2007 armed robbery in a Las Vegas hotel room.

The potential job is also not exactly receiving a warm welcome from other employees.

Professional sex worker Brooklyn Moore said she and other women working at the Ranch will go on strike if O.J. is offered a job there.

"The last thing we need is another link to the Kardashian clan coming around to ruin our business, and jeopardize our safety," she said, apparently referring to Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, who overdosed at another Hof establishment, the Love Ranch brothel in Pahrump. Simpson was represented by Robert Kardashian in the 1995 murder trial.