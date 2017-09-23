OMG, I Want This House: Bay Area (Photos)

If you’re going to go through the trouble of acquiring a new estate, you might as well buy one that boasts one of the largest homes in the San Francisco Bay area. If you don’t have bragging rights, what do you have, after all? In this case, that would be Serenity Estate which, for a mere $28 million, will buy you not only the advertised peace of mind (always trust what an estate’s name is telling you) but also an enormous piece of property complete with a vineyard, a showcase car barn, and separate quarters for the riffraff (don’t worry, we won’t tell your guests what you think of them).

BEAST PHOTO If this property had a catchphrase, it would be “Woah!” No part of the estate can be described as anything less than vast. Take the most important two features for starters: the endless rolling hills that overlook the Las Trampas foothills and multiple vineyards encompass a stunning 101 acres. Then, of course, there’s your domain—the main house—which is a full 10,000 square feet of the total 26,739 square feet of buildings on the property. However will you explore it all? The Pinnacle List 1/11