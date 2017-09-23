OMG I WANT THIS HOUSE
OMG, I Want This House: Bay Area (Photos)
The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses around the world.
If you’re going to go through the trouble of acquiring a new estate, you might as well buy one that boasts one of the largest homes in the San Francisco Bay area. If you don’t have bragging rights, what do you have, after all? In this case, that would be Serenity Estate which, for a mere $28 million, will buy you not only the advertised peace of mind (always trust what an estate’s name is telling you) but also an enormous piece of property complete with a vineyard, a showcase car barn, and separate quarters for the riffraff (don’t worry, we won’t tell your guests what you think of them).
BEASTPHOTO