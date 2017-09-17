OMG, I Want This House: Hawaii (Photos)

As summer fades into fall and we are left with only memories of our time spent frolicking in the sun and sand, our yearning for the season of endless vacations is returning with a vengeance…and so too, naturally, are our dreams of owning an eight-acre Hawaiian estate on a cliff overlooking the ocean. This may seem like an outlandish proposition, but for one lucky son-of-a with $12.5 mil to spare, it could be a dream come true. That’s right, the Water Falling Estate has survived Justin Bieber’s reportedly $10,000-a night stay in 2016 and is now on the market.

This estate is gorgeous, we can hear you thinking, but how ever will I get there? Oh we've got you covered. On the roof of this four-story wonder is your very own helipad that can house not one, but three helicopters. The helipad also offers a view of the tennis-cum-basketball court on the neighboring carport roof that features stadium seating for up to 450 people. No excuses, buy property like a champion.