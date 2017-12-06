One Year After Pulse, People Are Tweeting ‘Honor Them With Action’ and it’s Beautiful

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the horrific Pulse nightclub massacre that targeted the LGBT community. The lives of 49 people were taken in the mass shooting, which was the deadliest in American history.

Across the nation, people have gathered to remember those lost during the tragedy.

But for anyone who can’t attend one of the numerous events for the victims, there is the Internet.

Twitter users took to the platform to raise awareness and to remind the world to #HonorThemWithAction.