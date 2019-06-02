Pentagon to White House: Stop Politicizing the Military: Report

The Defense Department reportedly told the White House to stop politicizing the military after staff decided to order the U.S.S. John McCain “out of sight” during President Trump's visit to Japan. According to the Associated Press Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters Sunday he wasn’t planning to launch an internal probe into the matter “because there was nothing carried out” by the Navy. He is also reportedly considering instructing the military to avoid “political situations” like the U.S.S. John McCain request. In addition, Shanahan reportedly spoke with the wife of late Sen. John McCain, Cindy, a few days ago. This comes at White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney went on TV Sunday morning and said it was “not an unreasonable thing to ask” based on how the president feel about the late senator.