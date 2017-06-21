People Are Getting Plastic Surgery to Look Like Melania Trump. Seriously.

Ivanka is out and Melania is in.

In Texas, it was common for women would go under the knife in hopes of looking like First Daughter Ivanka Trump, but the times have changed.

Dr. Franklin Rose has announced the “Melania Makeover.” Over the years clients have asked the Houston-based plastic surgeon to make them look more like Ivanka. Now they have a new idol.

“I have had many women visit my office wanting the ‘Ivanka look.’ So it’s not really surprising to see women now requesting to look more like Melania, who is simply gorgeous,” Rose said in a press release.

One patient’s journey to become Melania, dubbed “Melania-in-the-Making,” is even being featured on Inside Edition.

Claudia Sierra sought Dr. Rose for her “Melania Makeover” and was scheduled for surgery on June 20th. Sierra is a mother and cancer survivor.

“I want to feel like the First Lady I know I am inside,” Sierra said. “Melania for me illustrates power and strength; she is our First Lady and I am looking forward to more closely resembling her and becoming a better version of ME and for it to show on the outside.”

Sierra’s procedures will include a revision breast reduction, a revision rhinoplasty, a “mommy makeover” with a tummy tuck, liposuction, a Brazilian buttock lift, an eyelid lift, and Botox, fillers, and other injectable treatments.

“Melania-in-the-Making” is expected to air on Inside Edition this fall.