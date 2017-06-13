Pete Souza Is Now Using the Warriors’ Big Win to Troll Trump

Pete Souza has turned Trump Insta-shade into an art.

On the heels of rumors the Golden State Warriors will not visit the White House after their NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Souza reminded that star player Steph Curry once stopped by.

Obama’s former White House photographer has been trolling Donald Trump throughout his presidency using photos of Obama.

He captioned a photo with former FBI Director James Comey: “Every person in this photograph is a true patriot.”

After video showed Melania Trump swatting away The Donald’s hand while abroad, a gram with the former president and first lady holding hands was simply captioned, “Holding hands.”

And most famously, when photos of the First Family’s visit to the Vatican dropped—and the Pope looked miserable—Souza insta’d a photo of Obama and Pope Francis laughing: “Mutual admiration, 2016.”