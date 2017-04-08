‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Convicted in Securities-Fraud Trial

Notorious pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli—best known as “Pharma Bro” for infamously raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent—was found guilty in federal court Friday on three separate counts related to securities fraud.

While Shkreli was found not guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, and three other charges, the jury did find him guilty on two counts of securities fraud and one charge of conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

The highly publicized securities-fraud trial that lasted nearly five weeks. The jury began considering the eight counts Monday morning, after closing arguments concluded last week.

Shkreli initially faced up to 20 years in prison for the alleged $11-million fraud scheme. Prosecutors say Shkreli first lied to investors in MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare, two hedge funds, about how well they were doing, then stole from Retrophin, his pharmaceutical company, to pay investors back. But his defense lawyers argued that Shkreli made investors whole, meaning he did not intend to defraud them.

During an impassioned closing statement, defense attorney Benjamin Brafman pleaded with jurors to acquit Shkreli because he is a sexually confused misfit who marches to the beat of his own drummer. It was the conclusion to a carefully orchestrated defense that relied on cross-examining government witnesses. Shkreli’s lawyers didn’t call any of their own witnesses to the stand.

“What do you hear from this, every single witness?” Brafman said, referring to people called by the government. “It’s that there’s something wrong with Martin Shkreli.”

One of the witnesses even compared him to “Rain Man,” Brafman reminded jurors, and mentioned a 2010 exchange with a gay investor in his bedroom, where the man asked Shkreli if he had any feelings for him. (“No, I like you a lot, but I don’t,” Shkreli said.)

But prosecutors had disputed the boy-genius characterization.

It’s “time for Martin Shkreli to be held responsible for his choices,” said assistant U.S. attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis.

The case got off to a late start because lawyers had difficulties finding an impartial jury that was free for up to six weeks in the summer.

“I know he’s the most hated man in America, in my opinion," one prospective juror told the judge, while another mimed wringing Shkreli’s neck.

Shkreli became infamous after he bought a life-saving drug commonly used by AIDS patients and jacked up its price by 5,000 percent. The drug, Daraprim, ballooned in price from $13.50 to $750 per pill.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

In another infamous incident, Shkreli was banned from Twitter for harassing a female journalist. He attempted to rejoin Twitter during the trial, but was swiftly blocked again.

He continued to interact with reporters during the trial to the chagrin of both prosecutors and his defense team, who told judge Kiyo Matsumoto that they were trying to keep him in check. Yet early in the trial, he wandered into an overflow courtroom used by reporters to insult prosecutors working his case as the “junior varsity.”

“They blame me for everything,” Shkreli said of the U.S. attorney’s office. “They blame me for capitalism.”

His attorney, Brafman, quickly arrived and pulled Shkreli out.

But Shkreli maintained the aloof persona on social media as the case wrapped up.

“My case is a silly witch hunt perpetrated by self-serving prosecutors,” he posted on Facebook on Thursday, after the first day of closing statements. “Thankfully my amazing attorney sent them back to junior varsity where they belong.”

“Drain the swamp. Drain the sewer that is the DOJ,” he added, mimicking language used by President Donald Trump. “MAGA.”