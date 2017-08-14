Bros Before Snows, Citadel Dropouts Episode 5

Episode 5 of our Game of Thrones podcast sees Laura Hudson (Twitter: @laura_hudson) and Spencer Ackerman (Twitter: @attackerman) soaking in the testosterone of an episode about daddy issues, hanging with your best buds and hatching schemes that squander all your battlefield gains. Also: Westerosi Cialis and hammers that totally aren't metaphors for things. Recorded Aug. 13, 2017. Edited by Jeremy Dalmas.

Download and listen on iTunes.

Listen on Soundcloud: