Charlottesville From the Inside, Truther Episode 18

If you saw a video of a extremists becoming violent in Charlottesville this weekend that was too difficult to watch, Chris Matthias probably witnessed it firsthand.

On this week’s Truther, hosts Erin Gloria Ryan and Ben Collins talk to Huffington Post national reporter Chris Matthias, who has spent the last year covering white nationalists and neo-Nazis as they took over towns like Gettysburg.

When they marched on Charlottesville on Friday and Saturday, Chris saw it devolve into chaos. He describes his harrowing weekend in detail, and talks about how he’s moving past it.

Produced by Elizabeth Brockway.

Download and listen in iTunes.

Listen on Soundcloud: