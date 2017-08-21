Citadel Dropouts Episode 6: Wight Fragility

Episode 6 of our Game of Thrones podcast has Laura Hudson (Twitter: @laura_hudson) and Spencer Ackerman (Twitter: @attackerman) watching dragons become loose nukes and questioning whether Tyrion has gotten anything right since season 2. Also: a theory about Bran and the Night King that might be even stupider than Tyrion's schemes.

Recorded August 20, 2017. Edited by Jesse Rhodes.

