Donald Trump’s Large Adult Son Meets a Russian, Truther Episode 15

Because America has the memory of a man who wakes up every morning and has a person named Dolph from a World’s Strongest Man competition drop a boulder on his head, Donald Trump Jr. is now saying a meeting with a woman described as a “Russian government lawyer” during the campaign wasn’t that big of a deal!

Or it was a setup by the Democrats!

Or she didn’t describe herself as a Russian lawyer!

Or it was about adoption!

Which is even weirder but who cares!

All that matters is that Donald Trump Jr. did nothing wrong, according to the far-right, who have all embraced different and equally impossible conspiracies since proof of his collusion has been released by the president’s son himself.

Erin Gloria Ryan, Gideon Resnick and Ben Collins will talk about all of that. Elizabeth Brockway, our producer, will add a bunch of pretty sounds all throughout the episode, and we thank her for it. We are also exhausted by all of this. Have a nice day.

