Drink + Food Podcast
Podcast: Mixologist vs. Bartender: Life Behind Bars, Episode 4
Whether you love it or hate it, everybody seems to have an opinion about the term mixologist. So, where did it come from and should we ever use it?
Join The Daily Beast’s Drink + Food editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders of all time and how they changed what the world drinks. On this episode, we try to figure out why the term “mixologist” is so divisive and if it’s ever a complement. Edited by Alex Skjong