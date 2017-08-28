PODCAST
The Red Wedding for ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans
Citadel Dropouts Episode 7: The ‘Game of Thrones’ season finale shows the fandom that winter has come for them.
On the season finale of our Game of Thrones podcast, Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) and Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) get everything fans thought we wanted from Season 7—at Winterfell, at the Wall, and on a boat ride—and find it wasn’t what they needed.
Recorded Aug. 27, 2017. Edited by Jeremy Dalmas
Download and listen on iTunes.
Listen on Soundcloud: