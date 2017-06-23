Watergate, Pets.com & Other American Scandals, Truther Episode 13

The whole Truther crew is back at last. Ben Collins, Erin Gloria Ryan and Gideon Resnick talk about the anniversary of the Watergate break-in and scandals that plague American presidencies. They are joined by historian, author and Princeton professor Kevin Kruse (@kevinmkruse). His most recent book is White Flight: One Nation Under God.

Recorded June 21, 2017. Edited by Elizabeth Brockway.

