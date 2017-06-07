Polish ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Protesters Welcome ‘Dumb Trump’ To Their Country

As President Donald Trump arrived in Warsaw, Poland, ahead of his G20 meeting in Germany with world leaders, he was greeted by a crowd of women dressed as handmaids inspired by Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

Groups of protesters costumed to look like handmaids have cropped up across the United States this year, as the GOP’s health care plan threatens to roll back women’s reproductive rights and coverage.

Now, the striking visual of blood-red capes and white-winged caps has crossed the Atlantic.

Supporters of Trump gathered in Krasiński Square to welcome the president—as did roughly a dozen Polish “handmaids,” with signs reading “Dumb Trump” and “Trump not welcome.”

This is likely not the last Trump will see of this look.