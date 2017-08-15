President Donald Trump Keeps Inciting Violence for Some Reason

Mere days after a white supremacist and neo-Nazi gathering led to the deaths of three people in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Donald Trump made some questionable retweets.

One of which contained a graphic cartoon of a train crashing into a man labeled “CNN.”

The White House later said that the retweet was an accident, though Twitter requires users to click the “retweet” button twice before posting. This was also not the first time Trump had promoted or incited violence.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump indicated his potential support of violence towards anti-Trump protestors at various campaign events. Most recently, the president tweeted out a video from an appearance on WWE, where Trump tackled a man labeled “CNN” and began whaling on him. Here is a list of his worst hits.

August 2015

During a press conference, Trump commented on Senator Bernie Sanders giving his microphone to protesters during a Sanders campaign event. “That will never happen with me. I don’t know if I’ll do the fighting myself, or if other people will, but that was a disgrace.”

November 2015

During a call into Trump’s beloved Fox & Friends, he responded to a Black Lives Matter activist being kicked, punched, and called the N-word at a campaign event in Alabama. “Maybe he should have been roughed up,” Trump told the hosts.

February 2016

At another rally in Iowa, Trump warned the crowd of possible tomato throwers. Trump then said, “If you see someone getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously.” He added, “I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees.”

In Las Vegas, Trump was sharing an anecdote about a protestor at a previous rally. He concluded the story saying, “I’d like to punch him in the face. I tell you.”

March 2016

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

During a press conference in Florida, Trump told the press, “And you know what the audience swung back, and I thought it was very, very appropriate.” He later added, “And that’s what we need a little bit more of.”

At a campaign rally in Kansas City, Trump addressed an earlier event in Dayton, Ohio where a protester rushed the stage. He told the roaring crowd, “I don’t know if I would have done well, but I would have been boom, boom, boom,” while punching the air with his right fist.

He continued, saying “I’ll beat the,” then mouthed the words “crap out of you.”

As protesters were being escorted out of a Trump rally in North Carolina, Trump felt they were not being treated poorly enough. “In the good old days this doesn’t happen because they used to treat them very, very rough,” Trump told the crowd.

At another rally in Michigan, as a protester was being taken out of the facility, Trump said, “Yeah get him out. Try not to hurt him. If you do, I’ll defend you in court, don’t worry about it.”

July 2017

In the midst of a long “battle” with CNN, Trump tweeted out a video of himself throwing down and punching “CNN” a la WWE.

August 2017

Trump retweeted a photo of a train labeled “Trump” barreling into, and presumably killing, a man labeled “CNN.”