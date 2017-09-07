BELT IT OUT
President Donald Trump Posted a Video With a ‘Make America Great Again’ Song. Seriously.
This will be the best thing you listen to all day.
President Trump has had quite the Sunday. He began with a flurry of tweets boasting about the progress he made at the G20 summit, and now he has graced the world with a glorious song.
After the morning tweetstorm concluded, Trump tweeted a slideshow scored by a new little tune titled: Make America Great Again.
It is everything you would expect.
The song has a patriotic score and powerful vocals. However, it repeats the same refrain over and over: “Make America great again / Lift the torch of freedom all across the land / Step into the future, joining hand in hand.”
With “Make American great again” sung a few times as the chorus.
This is not the first time President Trump has promoted the song. On the Fourth of July, he also tweeted out video of a choir singing the new anthem.