‘President Show’s’ Trump Fires Back at ‘Tall Drink of Dog Piss’ James Comey

President Donald Trump did not live-tweet former FBI Director James Comey’s Senate testimony, as his staffers feared he would on Thursday morning. It also seems highly unlikely that the real President Trump will take many actual questions for reporters any time soon.

So for now, we’re going to have to settle for the next best thing: Anthony Atamanuik’s response on The President Show.

Atamanuik’s Trump took questions from the press at the top of his show Thursday night. “Hit me with your worst, guys,” he told them. “I’m lawyered up, and unlike that tall drink of dog piss James Comey, you can ask me absolutely anything.” And they did.

Was Comey’s testimony accurate? “No! I don’t know! Look, I don’t know a lot of things, like whether or not we have troops in Qatar. Do we? I think we do. But we don’t like them, we don’t like them.”

Did he really tell Comey to drop the investigation into Mike Flynn? “I didn’t tell him anything. I said I hope he could let it go. And folks, I hope a lot of things. I’m a hopeful guy. I believe, and this is a phrase I just invented, in the audacity of hope.”

And finally, are there tapes of his conversations with Comey? “Lordy, I hope not!”