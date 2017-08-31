‘President Show’s’ Trump Makes Hurricane Harvey All About Him

In real life, President Donald Trump stood on top of a rescue vehicle in Corpus Christi, Texas and thanked Hurricane Harvey victims for coming to watch him speak, saying, “What a crowd, what a turnout.”

On The President Show Thursday night, Anthony Atamanuik’s Trump turned his White House podium into a firetruck.

Wearing his windbreaker and white “USA” hat, he repeated that line, “What an incredible turnout,” before adding, “When you look at the tragic events in Houston, and you look into the faces of these people who have lost everything, I think we can all agree, this has been my best week yet!” Ironically, that was perhaps more empathy than the real Trump has shown toward victims of the horrendous natural disaster.

“I mean, look at me, I get to talk on a truck!” he continued. “I’ve got my raincoat and my hat, isn’t it cool? I look like I’m helping!”

The president went on to say that he won’t “congratulate” himself and the storm’s wreckage is all cleaned up, “in two, three days max.” He also insisted that cutting FEMA funding to pay for the border wall makes perfect sense because “the wall would have prevented this entire thing,” reminding reporters that Harvey started in the Gulf of Mexico.

“It’s an illegal storm,” he said. “They’re sending their worst winds, their hardest rains. They’re some bad storm-bres.”