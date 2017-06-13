President Trump Allegedly Blocks Left-Leaning Veterans’ Rights Group on Twitter

[email protected] blocked you.”

Three words that many a critic of President Donald Trump have been served on Twitter.

Tuesday, the president went a step further by allegedly blocking @VoteVets, the Twitter account for VoteVets.org, the “largest progressive group of veterans in America.”

The non-profit, which promotes U.S. military veterans’ rights and claims to have over 500,000 supporters in all 50 states, has been openly critical of the president’s policies. This is also not the first time President Trump has run into trouble with veterans. Like many organizations, VoteVets.org has routinely taken such frustration with Trump to Twitter.

On Tuesday morning, regarding the Ninth Circuit Court’s decision to once again rule against his travel ban, President Trump tweeted: “Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again - Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C.”

VoteVets.org responded with a tweet storm, listing all the ways they perceive the president himself to be a threat to national security:

Shortly after, the president tweeted: “The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad!”

To which VoteVets.org said:

According to the non-profit, the president then proceeded to block them.

The non-profit is now using the alleged blocking to raise funds for their work.

Trump may not be able to read their criticisms, but undoubtedly, they will not stay quiet.