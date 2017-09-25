Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Photographed Together In Public—And People Are Flipping Out

Sound the alarms. The first real photographic evidence of Prince Harry and love-interest Meghan Markle has surfaced. The couple was spotted happily holding hands while attending a wheelchair tennis match during the Invictus Games.

Earlier this month, the actress and humanitarian talked about her relationship with the prince in an interview. "We're two people who are really happy and in love," she said. "We were very quietly dating for six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception.”

Merkle is reportedly usually press-shy, and has sought advice from close-friend Serena Williams on how to deal with fame. “I told her, ‘You’ve got to be who you are, Meghan. You can’t hide,’” Williams said.

Prince Harry has frequently visited Merkle in Canada, where she resides, and is thought to be more “open” and “calmer” since their relationship began.

The actress was previously married to Snowfall producer Trevor Engelson, who is reportedly producing a new comedic comedy about a divorceé who left her husband for a British Prince.