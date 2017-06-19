Prince Harry Puts a Ring on It, Sort of

Things really must be getting serious between Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle.

She has gone dark on her social-media profiles, spent several weeks living at Kensington Palace, where she has been given full security clearance, attended the afterparty for Pippa Middleton’s wedding by Harry’s side and kissed him at the polo.

And now Harry has given her a ring.

But before anticipation of a fresh royal wedding sends fans of the couple to DEFCON 1, it should be noted that the gold band Harry has reportedly purchased for Meghan is not for her ring finger—but is instead designed to be worn on the thumb.

How very Harry.

The Daily Mail reports that having previously given Meghan a beaded bracelet, a love bangle and a necklace, the young prince has now presented the Suits actress with the thumb ring in a “significant upgrade” to her collection of jewelry from him.

According to sources on the set of her U.S. TV show, in which Meghan plays Rachel Zane, a high-achieving paralegal, the only time the ring leaves her thumb is when she is shooting scenes for the legal drama.

A source on the Toronto set told The Mail on Sunday: “It’s a gold band and Harry gave it to her about six weeks ago.

“She’s happily told people on set that it is from him and said it is a little too big so she is always careful not to lose sight of it.”

The thumb ring is just the latest indication that things are getting increasingly serious between Meghan and Harry.

His first gift to her was a blue and white bracelet, which she wears on her left hand. It matches one he himself wears on his right hand.

The 32-year-old prince has also reportedly given Meghan a £5,000 Cartier Love bracelet that is designed to be locked with a screwdriver.

She also wears a gold Maya Brenner necklace that bears the initials H and M.

Meghan is said to be planning to relocate to London in the autumn, where she will live with Harry at Kensington Palace, before an engagement is announced.

The actress is yet to sign up for an eighth series of the hit drama, fueling speculation she may be ready to pack in her acting career for Harry.

The Mail’s source said: “Giving Meghan a ring is quite a serious upgrade from beaded bracelets. Meghan takes it off for filming but rushes to put it back on afterward.

“It is clear that the ring has a lot sentimental value and that she finds it very hard to be separated from Harry.”

They are due to spend time together later this year when Harry hosts his charity initiative, the Invictus Games, in Toronto, where Meghan lives while filming.

In truth it is unlikely Prince Harry and Markle would get engaged until at least 18 months after they first met, which would push an engagement to Christmas or the new year, but there have been reports circulating that Harry has asked permission from his grandmother, the queen, to marry Markle.

Markle appeared alongside Harry as he was competing in the Audi Polo Challenge earlier this spring.

Markle had front-row seats in the royal box along with Harry’s close friend Mark Dwyer and his wife.

Markle was photographed kissing Harry—and it should be noted that kissing at the polo is about as official as royal romance gets.

In heartening news for fans of blowout royal weddings, it has been confirmed that if the happy day does arrive, Harry can marry Meghan at Westminster Abbey, despite the fact she is a divorcée.