Prince Harry's New Outburst: I Wanted To Quit The Royal Family

Renewed questions are being asked today about Prince Harry's press strategy after the weekend newspapers in Britain were dominated by an interview in which Harry said he 'wanted out' of the royal family.

There is now a widespread feeling that Harry's media outbursts and sensational revelations are distracting from his royal duties.

In Harry's latest interview, with the Mail on Sunday, Harry said that he considered giving up his royal title and privileges.

The remarks follow comments last week in which he said no member of the royal family "wants to be king or queen" but would nonetheless 'carry out' their 'duties'.

In an interview yesterday, the prince said the time he spent in the British army - when he was "just Harry" - was "the best escape I've ever had" and that he even considered giving up his title.

"I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself," he said.

The prince, who in recent years has dedicated much of his time to charitable causes including helping wounded veterans and mental health, said he and his brother Prince William "don't want to be just a bunch of celebrities".

We are incredibly passionate with our charities and they have been chosen because they are on the path shown to me by our mother," he said.