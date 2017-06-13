REVOLT

Protesters Attack Venezuela's Supreme Court Office

Venezuela's Supreme Court rejected a motion that would prohibit the altering of the country's constitution. Protestors reacted by attacking a branch of the court in Caracas.

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court ruled Monday to reject a motion that would prohibit president Nicolas Maduro from altering the country's constitution. Protestors upset with the decision reacted by attacking a branch of the court with petrol bombs.

Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas.

Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice.

A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice.

A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns.

Protesters use a fire extinguisher as the fire burns.

Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch.

Demonstrators prepare to block a street during the protests.

Protesters clash with security forces during the rally.

A protester shields a pedestrian during the rally.

A protester throws back a tear gas canister.

An injured protester is assisted.

Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas.

A man sets a tire on fire during protests.

Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests.