Protesters Attack Venezuela's Supreme Court Office

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court ruled Monday to reject a motion that would prohibit president Nicolas Maduro from altering the country's constitution. Protestors upset with the decision reacted by attacking a branch of the court with petrol bombs.
REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas.
REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice.
REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice.
REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns.
REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters use a fire extinguisher as the fire burns.
REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch.
REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators prepare to block a street during the protests.
REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters clash with security forces during the rally.
REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester shields a pedestrian during the rally.
REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester throws back a tear gas canister.
REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured protester is assisted.
REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas.
REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man sets a tire on fire during protests.
REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests.