Puerto Ricans In Darkness as Hurricane Maria Approaches

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico—In the hours leading up to Hurricane Maria’s landfall in Puerto Rico, more than 40 percent of the island was already in the dark and scared residents watched as a huge fireball light up the the sky, caused by a transformer that somehow kept exploding.

Unlike Irma, Hurricane María, a mighty Category 5 storm, will cut the island in half crosswise, and it is only a matter of time before the whole island loses power and water supply completely.

At 2:00 am Wednesday, the scene on the streets is frightening. Many metropolitan areas are deserted and the only sound is the fury of the winds of Maria. Some rural areas already are flooding.

"Hurricane's outer bands keep coming in and are damaging our main lines", said Ricardo Ramos Rodríguez, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) as he addressed the power outage via Twitter.

PREPA is the only power company on Puerto Rico, supplying 99 percent of the electricity consumed on the island. Governor Ricardo Rosselló had anticipated the vulnerability of the power lines. During his last message before the hurricane, he warned that the island will be in total blackout and without communications for a period of three to four days.

So far, if Maria impacts the island as forecast, it will be "more dangerous than Hugo and Georges," Rosselló said, referring to the two deadly hurricanes that crushed the island in the past.

This storm's "pinhole eye" could spell unmitigated disaster as it rips through the island.

But even in the shelters there was skepticism about the extent of damage and the potential loss of power.

"This has to be a joke. There is no way we are that behind on technology," Fernando Méndez told The Daily Beast in the Roberto Clemente Coliseum, a sports arena in San Juan that has been converted to a shelter. Méndez is one of 7,144 people and 288 pets given refuge so far in 146 of 500 shelters.

Sitting beside Méndez was Marta Gómez, a 78-year old who remembered Hurricane Hugo, a storm that killed five people in Puerto Rico in 1989 (and went on to devastate South Carolina), and Georges, a category 3 hurricane that caused more than $1.7 billion in damage to the island in 1998.

Monster Hurricane María is predicted to cause even greater damage as extremely heavy rain is expected for two days straight, causing catastrophic flooding according to the the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

"Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months," the hurricane center added."

This is an event that will be damaging to the infrastructure, that will be catastrophic, and our main focus—our only focus right now—should be to make sure we save lives," Rosselló told CNN.

"I am personally without electricity since last night," San Juan resident Monica Morales said by telephone. "Some people had their power out since before [Irma] passed, and they still haven't had it restored."

After President Donald Trump’s emergency declarations for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price declared a public health emergency in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as Hurricane Maria approached both the U.S. territories.

Late on Monday, the storm had no mercy into Dominica, as Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said it caused a “mind-boggling” destruction. Millions of people in Puerto Rico have to try to be ready for just such an impact. But time has just about run out.