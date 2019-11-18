Queen Elizabeth II Approved Prince Andrew’s BBC Interview About Jeffrey Epstein

Queen Elizabeth II signed off last Monday on Prince Andrew’s BBC interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a person with knowledge of the inner workings of the interview told The Daily Beast.

“This is one of the worst spin jobs from the palace we’ve seen,” the person told The Daily Beast.

The person refutes a report in the Telegraph that the queen was made aware of interview but didn’t approve it. The report says “palace insiders” blame those who advise Andrew for “operating in a silo.”

In the widely panned interview, Prince Andrew denied allegations that he had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was 17 at the time the act allegedly took place. The prince provided various alibis, including that he doesn’t wear casual clothing in London, which he appears to be wearing in a photo with his arm around Giuffre.

On Sunday, Prince Andrew reportedly told Queen Elizabeth II that his BBC interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was a “great success,” a source close to the Prince told The Sun.

“He thinks he’s done the right thing and has put the criticism to rest,” the source is quoted as saying, making the prince seem unaware of the outrage over the interview.

The Sun also reports that Prince Andrew and the queen prayed together at church Sunday, signaling there might not be too much bad blood.

Repeated requests for comment to Giuffre’s attorneys from The Daily Beast were not returned.