Rap Pioneer Kid Creole Charged With Killing Homeless Convicted Rapist

Seems he really was close to the edge.

Hip-hop pioneer Kid Creole has been charged with murder after police said the Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five MC fatally stabbed a homeless convicted rapist he thought was hitting on him on a Midtown Manhattan street Tuesday night, New York’s Daily News reported.

Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was arrested Wednesday morning, accused of killing John Jolly, 55, at E. 44th St. and Third Ave.

Jolly served five years in prison for beating and raping a 42-year-old woman in 1997. He did an additional three years in 2008 on a weapons charge.

Jolly was living in a homeless shelter on the Bowery, the Daily News reported, and the killing happened after an altercation between him and Creole, 57, the pioneering MC from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, the first rap act to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Creole works near the scene of the killing as a handyman and security guard, and was on his way to his job, authorities said.

A source told the Daily News that the killing happened after Creole thought Jolly was hitting on him.

“He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him,” the source said. “One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest.”

Pedestrians called 911 for Jolly just before midnight Tuesday because they thought he was passed out, cops said.

First responders were surprised to see multiple stab wounds in his chest, police said Wednesday. Medics rushed Jolly to Bellevue Hospital Center, where he died.

The rapper, who rose to fame on 1982’s “The Message,” was walked out of the Midtown South Precinct on West 35th Street on Wednesday, led by detectives. He wore a blue janitorial outfit, and said nothing as he was put into the back of a waiting car.