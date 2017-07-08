Rapper Who Said He Was 'Bulletproof' Fatally Shot In Atlanta

Atlanta rapper, Yung Mazi, was gunned down and killed outside of a police station Sunday night while he was reportedly picking up pizza in Atlanta.

The rapper, who was known for speaking on his ability to outlive shootings, tweeted “God made me bulletproof” after he was shot in December 2016 at a Waffle House. He was known for collaborating with fellow Atlanta rappers Rich Homie Quan and Yung Thug.

Rappers wrote tributes to the rapper on social media following the news.

In a 2016 interview with DJ Smallz, Yung Mazi talked about how many times he had been shot and why he was “bulletproof.”

Yung Mazi’s latest music video, “Take My Life,” addressed being shot at numerous times in the past.