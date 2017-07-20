Read Chester Bennington’s Heartbreaking Letter to Chris Cornell

The music world has lost another great.

On Thursday afternoon, news broke that Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington had reportedly committed suicide at age 41. According to TMZ, he hanged himself in his Southern California home. Bennington is survived by his second wife and six children.

Bennington was set to perform next week in New York City at the “Blinkin Park” show with Linkin Park, Blink-182, Wu-Tang Clan, and Machine Gun Kelly.

The shocking news comes about two months after Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell also committed suicide. Thursday would have also been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Bennington and Cornell were very close. The pair consistently joined each other on the main stage, including for a performance of Soundgarden’s classic “Hunger Strike”:

But as the world is taking in the news about Bennington, a heartfelt letter he penned after Cornell’s death resurfaced:

This was not the only touching tribute Bennington gave Cornell. He also sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” during Cornell’s memorial service: