Remember When Trump Tweeted This About Leadership?

The president is having a rough day.

It all started last night when Donald Trump tweeted in favor of repealing Obamacare. Less than twelve hours later, Trump said they should just let Obamacare fail.

Tuesday afternoon, Trump addressed the media saying, “We’ll just let Obamacare fail. We’re not gonna own it. I’m not gonna own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not gonna own it. We’ll let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats are gonna come to us.”

And now, this relevant tweet from tweetstorms past has come back to haunt him.