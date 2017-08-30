Reporters Are Rescuing People During Harvey’s Aftermath in Houston

After the CNN incident of a reporter interviewing a rescued Houston woman, who was shivering on live television with her child, journalists are under a magnifying glass on how they are humanely handling the hurricane’s victims.

So far, many reporters have been heroic in Houston.

Ed Lavandera, a CNN reporter, helped an elderly couple get out of flooded waters, while they were trapped in their house.

Local Houston reporter, Brandi Smith, flagged down Houston officers to rescue a semi-truck driver who was trapped under ten feet of water.

CNN’s Drew Griffin helped a man escape from his truck as it was enveloped by Harvey’s flood waters.

Fox News’ Matt Finn helped spread information of Houston victims’ locations so they could be rescued, and helped a woman who was "near collapse."