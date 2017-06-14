Gunman Wounds Congressman in Brazen Attack

A gunman attacked members of Congress early Wednesday morning at a baseball practice, wounding House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Five people were transported to the hospital, according to Alexandria, Virginia Police Chief Michael Brown.

Scalise is said to be in stable condition, and the gunman is reportedly in custody. Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN the wounded included a House aide, a Capitol Police officer, and "a staffer who was shot in the leg."

Rep. Ron DeSantis told Fox News reporter Brooke Singman he spoke to the gunman a few minutes before the shooting and the man asked him if the baseball team was Republican or Democrat. The practice was for Republicans.

Rep. Mike Bishop was standing at home plate when the gunfire began.

“As we were standing here this morning, a gunman walked up to the fence line and just began to shoot," Bishop told Detroit's WWJ radio. "I was standing at home plate and he was in the third base line. He had a rifle that was clearly meant for the job of taking people out, multiple casualties, and he had several rounds and magazines that he kept unloading and reloading.”

Bishop said the gunman was clearly targeting lawmakers.

“He was coming around the fence line and he was looking for all of us who had found cover in different spots," he said. "But if we didn’t have return fire right there, he would have come up to each one of us and shot us point-blank.”

Brooks said the shooter ran around the bases, he said, while Scalise "crawled into the outfield leaving a trail of blood." Brooks said he heard upwards of 50 shots fired.

The congressmen were reportedly practicing for a bipartisan charity baseball game set to take place at Nationals Park on Thursday.

Sen. Jeff Flake said he believed one of Scalise’s security detail “brought the shooter down...he ran around for quite a while with a leg wound, returning fire.”

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who is a physician, said he treated Scalise at the scene and that he was "conscious and okay."

The suspect was in custody, as of 8:30 a.m. local time, Alexandria police confirmed.

“The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely,” said President Trump, in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”