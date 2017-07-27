Republican Lawmakers Are Not Here for President Trump’s Threats Against Jeff Sessions

President Trump has been busy this week.

He tweeted about reinstating a ban on transgender people in the military, defended his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s rare public address, and, of course, called his own appointment, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, “weak” and “beleaguered.”

The attacks on Sessions follow an explosive interview Trump held with—as he would call it—the “failing New York Times.”

Trump said of Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russia’s U.S. election probing, “Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and I would have picked somebody else.”

When asked by the Wall Street Journal how long Trump would continue publicly ridiculing Sessions without firing him, Trump responded, “I’m just looking at it. I’ll just see. It’s a very important thing.”

Republican lawmakers are angered by Trump’s threats to his appointed AG.

Earlier today, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, “If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay.”

Representative Mike Simpson (R-ID) told the Washington Examiner, if Sessions were fired, “All hell would break loose.”

Senator Richard Shelby tweeted praise for the attorney general.

Shelby also expressed support for Sessions on Fox News.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he “was proud to vote to confirm Jeff and to vigorously defend his confirmation.”