Rob Kardashian Posts Revenge Porn to Slut-Shame His Ex Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Fourth of July weekend blow-up will make you nostalgic for Taylor Swift’s patriotic onesies and Tom Hiddleston’s Stockholm syndrome. While the Fourth, with its primary color palette and picturesque barbecues, has long been fodder for celebrity Instagrams, Kardashian and Chyna took their vacation on social media to a whole new level this year. For the ill-informed, the Kardashian family’s prodigal son and the woman who cannot, for legal reasons, ever be known as Angela Kardashian got engaged in April of 2016. And in November, she gave birth to their daughter, Dream. Seven months and one hour-long baby special on E! later, the divisive duo appear to have called it quits. On Sunday, Blac Chyna made her relationship status clear by posting a soon-deleted Instagram, which read, “Single, I’m happy.” Rob, who has proven pathologically incapable of leaving well enough alone, appears to have responded to this breakup with a textbook social media breakdown. In the past, Kardashian has used social media to both berate Blac Chyna and beg for her affections. And in an unrelated incident, he doxxed his own sister on Twitter.

In other words, Rob Kardashian pops off on Instagram like Kim Kardashian contours and Kylie Jenner steals from black people: expertly and often. Still, his Wednesday morning tirade easily vaulted over the high bar he had previously set for receipts, messiness, and drama, while simultaneously showing a blatant disregard for any standard of human decency. Just how bad is Kardashian’s latest viral stunt? The sock designer started things off by posting what appears to be a selfie video of Blac Chyna kissing another man, captioned, “Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July [sic] what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help.” While (allegedly) texting a video of a rebound to a very recent ex is admittedly poor form, immediately uploading that video to Instagram is far grosser.

And then things really devolved. Rob posted a screenshot of a text conversation with an unknown number, captioned, “This is the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with for a minute now. And look he texted me asking for help and said he needed money cuz he can't afford to pay Chyna's bill so that's why I pay her bills. More receipts are coming.” He claimed Chyna had sent him a photo of her genitals “just yesterday,” accused her of cheating on him, and maintained he has never done the same to her. Kardashian went to post, in two separate Instagrams, an explicit photo he had urged Blac Chyna to take. “This is from Chyna yesterday to me,” he wrote. “I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care.”

Kardashian then went after the man he’s accused Blac Chyna of cheating on him with, a “Musician/Icon/Brand Ambassador/Entrepreneur” who goes by the Instagram handle “ferraritru3.” Rob re-grammed a picture of him, writing, “And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in. The house that I pay for.” Kardashian rattled off a list of luxuries he claims he paid for, including Chyna’s Ferrari, a downpayment on her mother’s car, “90K” on necklaces and “70K” on a watch. “Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball, u thirsty as fuck for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don't help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna,” he went on. “Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here fucking someone that everyone fucks including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody's and it's been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.”

The rest of the tirade includes more text screenshots, as well as a note accusing Chyna of abusing drugs and alcohol, in which Kardashian threatens, “U will never see Dream again unless u stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E.” For the grand finale, Kardashian summarized his case against Chyna and showed no regrets about posting revenge porn of the woman who gave birth to his daughter just seven months ago. “I had my daughter out of Love but this woman left the second I paid for her body surgery and then she was out,” he concluded. “I got receipts for days and when it comes to doing drugs and fucking dudes in the bed my daughter lays [in] I don’t play. So I don’t care that this is the mother of my child.”

In accusing his ex of various offenses, including spending “his” money, sleeping around, and doing drugs, Robert Kardashian may have unwittingly landed himself in criminal territory. In 2013, California added “revenge porn”—the nonconsensual distribution of sexual images, even if those images were originally consensual—to the Penal Code. That means that Calabasas’ own Rob Kardashian could face probation, a fine of up to one thousand dollars, or up to six months in jail for posting Blac Chyna’s sext.

Potential cyber crimes aside, Kardashian’s Instagram tantrum was, at the very least, in extremely poor taste. Even on social media, we are bound to a loose code of conduct, outlined via terms and conditions and plain old common sense. Women can’t show their nipples on Instagram, and men really ought to avoid sharing dick pics. And anyone who casually follows a Kardashian shouldn’t have to scroll past a picture of Blac Chyna’s genitals during their morning commute.

Yes, even in the internet age, there are certain rules we abide by. And when it comes to parenting tips, here’s one: don’t expose a picture of the mother of your child’s vagina to your 9.2 million Instagram followers. For one, your attempt to put your ex on blast by sharing her nudes is Slut-Shaming 101—and being a misogynistic cyberbully won’t earn you that “World’s Greatest Dad” mug anytime soon. Your daughter’s life is already destined to be lived out on the Internet and over the course of multiple reality TV seasons, and stocking your Google search results with revenge porn of her mother will only make things worse.

And Rob Kardashian, of all people, should be mindful of the stigma that attaches itself to a woman when her private life goes viral. While his older sister Kim’s sex tape arguably launched the Kardashian brand, that same sex tape is used, to this very day, to attack her. As successful as Kim has become, and as self-assured as she is about her own sexual autonomy, she is still consistently shamed for that one time she had sex on camera. If Rob Kardashian, a man who designs socks for a living, wants to keep accessing the Kardashian coffers, he should have to learn a little Kardashian history as well—and refrain from embarrassing his family (and himself) for some short-lived revenge.