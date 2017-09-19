Russian Military Mistakenly Fires At Bystanders During Drill Tests

At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries during a Russian military exercise, reports say. Videos of the incident show two helicopters flying at a civilian viewing area during week-long drills in Western Russia and Belarus. The incident is reportedly being investigated by the military.

Reports say there was a “technical glitch” when “the missiles blasted off on their own.”

“At least two cars burned down, two people were seriously injured, they are now hospitalized,” an unnamed source told a Russian media outlet.

The military tests, which are called “Zapad-2017" or “West 2017,” may be the Kremlin’s largest show of military strength since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Reuters reports around 12,700 Russian and Belarusian troops are said to be participating in the West 2017 “war games.” However, Western officials believe the number of troops to be higher.

A YouTube video, which has not yet been taken down, shows a person slowly walking before a chopper is seen firing a mere few feet away. A large explosion is seen. The person recording the video quickly ducks to the ground for cover.