Salma Hayek Pledges $100,000 to Mexican Earthquake Victims In This Powerful Video

Salma Hayek revealed she was a survivor of a previous Mexican earthquake, in an Instagram post Wednesday, where she announced she would donate $100,000 to victims of Mexican earthquakes.

“After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building,” Hayek said. “A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me.”

“I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific,” she said. “I am starting a Crowdrise to try to raise money to help families who are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico.”

The actress asked people to find compassion to help the victims. “Anything that you can give will make a big difference. I will match the first $100,000 that are donated.”

Other celebrities have spoken out about the natural disaster, including Eva Longoria who said, “Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone,” in a tweet tuesday.