Sam Bee Rips Right-Wing ‘Idiots’ Blaming ‘Unhinged Left’ for Congressional Shooting

It’s the first day of summer, which used to mean “news would slow to a trickle.” Instead, Samantha Bee had almost too much to cover on this week’s Full Frontal with a “blur of terrorism, hate crimes and disasters” dominating the headlines.

“In criminal justice news, juries aren’t sure whether serial rape is a crime, but made it clear that being a black motorist is still a capital offense,” Bee said, referring to the Bill Cosby and Philando Castile verdicts, respectively. “Meanwhile in Washington, Senate Republicans are hard at work on their super, double-written-in-invisible-ink health care bill.”

And on Democrat Jon Ossoff’s loss to Republican Karen Handel in yesterday’s Georgia special election, Bee zeroed in on the one Super PAC that “crossed the line” by claiming Ossoff’s supporters included “unhinged leftists” who were “cheering” the shooting of Congressional Republicans.

“Oh, that must be why he lost,” Bee said. “The ‘cheering last week’s shooting’ demographic is basically zero. The unhinged left is even less powerful than the hinged left, which is saying a lot.”

But since the right is “kind of short on boogeyman these days,” they have blaming everything from Snoop Dogg to Kathy Griffin to Shakespeare in the Park for inspiring violence against Republicans. “That is appalling,” Bee said of the pro-Trump activists who interrupted Julius Caesar. “Protesters managed to get tickets for Shakespeare in the Park? If you guys can get me into that treasonous play with black founding fathers who are rude to Mike Pence, give me a call.”

“Shakespeare and Snoop Dogg are not responsible for last week’s shooting just like Sarah Palin was not responsible for Gabby Giffords’ shooting,” Bee said. “The only violent assaults Palin has ever committed were against moose, grizzly bears, wolves and the English language.”

“Look, can we all try to be vigilant without being fucking idiots?” she asked. “Guys, it’s summer!”