San Diego Comic-Con 2017: The Best, Weirdest, Most Creative Cosplay

Comic-Con International: San Diego began in 1970 when a group of comics, movie, and science-fiction fans joined together to host the first comic book convention in Southern California.

Comic-Con first originated as a one-day “minicon,” called San Diego’s Golden State Comic-Minicon, on March 21, 1970 at the U.S. Grant Hotel in downtown San Diego. Its great success led to the one-day event quickly becoming a full-fledged three-day extravaganza called San Diego’s Golden State Comic-Con.

Hundreds of attendees crowded into a hotel’s basement for this groundbreaking event, which featured a dealers’ room, programs and panels, and film screenings. This became the model for the Comic-Con we know today.

Today, thousands of comic book fans gather from all around the world to show off their innovative cosplay and celebrate the contributions the comic industry has made to arts and culture.

Check out the best, weirdest, most eccentric and creative cosplay of the 2017 edition of Comic-Con.

Artist Joe Phillips shows off his not-so-cowardly lion. (Or perhaps a super-coiffed Ron Perlman-era Beast?)

Todd Schmidt of San Diego, frozen stiff in icy, exquisite makeup, poses for a picture on opening day.

Winter is here! Jim Hampshire, dressed as the fearsome Night King from Game of Thrones, grimaces for a picture on opening day.

It's Michelangelo, Donatello, and Channel 6 star reporter April O'Neil in the flesh!

A stylish lady Beetlejuice totes her Handbook for the Recently Deceased around the convention center.

DON’T OPEN, DEAD INSIDE—or do, and find these awesome Walking Dead cosplayers wandering around the San Diego Convention Center.

Only at Comic-Con: An adorable family of Captain America die-hards poses for a picture with Spongebob Squarepants and his best pal Patrick.

Bow down to Benilda from San Francisco, whose regal Queen Amidala makeup has (mostly) survived the San Diego heat.