Scaramucci to Sarah Sanders: Use Hair and Makeup Person From Friday’s Briefing—Seriously

Anthony Scaramucci reached peak Wall Street banker bro on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning.

During an interview with Jake Tapper, the new White House Communications Director discussed a multitude of issues, including press access. When directly asked about on camera White House briefings, he said, “We should put the cameras on.”

Mooch then decided this was the best time to make a request for his newly minted press secretary, Sarah Sanders.

“I want to do everything I can to make her better at that podium,” Scaramucci said. “I think she’s phenomenal there now, but like every athlete training for the Olympics, every day we’ve got to make ourselves incrementally better.”

“The only thing I ask Sarah, Sarah if you’re watching, I loved the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday. So I’d like to continue to use the hair and makeup person,” Scaramucci added.

Shortly after, Scaramucci took to Twitter to clarify his remark.

This is consistent with his comments at Friday’s press briefing where Mooch says he will “consider” holding on camera press briefings if he is given hair and makeup.

But the damage from his comment was done and people were not thrilled at the implication towards Sanders’ looks.