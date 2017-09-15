Scenes from NYFW's Wildest After Parties

Reasons why thousands flock to NYC during fashion week aren’t limited to just seeing the latest threads on the runway. Celebrities, influencers, and editors also come to party and let loose after a hard day’s work of schlepping from show to show. Who doesn't want to sip champagne and watch Teyana Taylor drop it like it hot in 6-inch heels at Philipp Plein’s Party? When it comes to NYFW parties, nothing is off limits, everything is bigger and over-the-top. Highlights ranged from the fully stocked caviar and champagne bars at the La Praire party, to the Kim Kardashian party favor t-shirts at the Interview X Lexus party, to Yo Gotti’s lit performance at the Rihanna X Fenty party.

Scroll down for a look at the best moments from the craziest after parties this season.