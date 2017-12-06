Tragic

Scenes From the Pulse Nightclub Massacre Memorial, One Year On

Visitors to the Orlando memorial remember the victims of the shooting on the first anniversary of the attack.

06.12.17 11:59 PM ET

Monica Mulder

Mural by Inspiration Orlando​.

Monica Mulder

The Pulse memorial.

Monica Mulder

Items and mementos from Pulse are on display​.

Monica Mulder

Stars of hope.

Monica Mulder

People gather outside the Pulse nightclub on the anniversary of the shooting.

Monica Mulder

Posters around Lake Eola: “Tell Us How You Let Love Last.”

Reuters

Mary Beth Nickerson signs the wall outside the Pulse nightclub while visiting the memorial.

Reuters

Artist Yuriy Karabash hugs a family member of a victim during a ceremony at the Pulse nightclub.

Reuters

Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse nightclub.

Reuters

Guests visiting the memorial outside the Pulse nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting raise their hands around a protester in Orlando, Florida.

Reuters

Liz Lockwood (R) embraces Leann Ferguson outside the Pulse nightclub.