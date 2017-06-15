Sean Hannity Blames ‘Dehumanizing’ Democrats for Congress Shooting

With the words “LEFT-WING HATE” in giant letters next to him, Fox News’ Sean Hannity told his viewers Wednesday night that “Trump detractors” are to blame for the shooting that left Republican Rep. Steve Scalise critically injured earlier in the day during a congressional baseball practice.

“Virtually no one on the left has denounced this vile behavior,” Hannity proclaimed. “Especially Soros-Clinton groups that attack conservatives for everything they can say,” calling them “racist and sexist and misogynistic and Islamophobic and homophobic and xenophobic” every election season.

“When Democrats continue to dehumanize Republicans and paint them as monsters day in and day out, year in and year out, well the climate around the country, it becomes more than toxic, and the tragic results, of course, follow.”

The irony of these comments coming out of the mouth of Sean Hannity, who in the same episode referred to Hillary Clinton as “Killary,” was not lost on observers, including Full Frontal with Samantha Bee executive producer Miles Kahn, who put Hannity’s words next to those of Eric Trump on his very show just last week.

“I’ve never seen hatred like this,” Eric Trump said of the Democrats’ efforts to stop his father’s agenda on Hannity last Tuesday. “To me, they’re not even people. It’s so, so sad. Morality’s just gone, morals have flown out the window, and we deserve so much better than this as a country.”

While Wednesday’s attack did appear to be targeted at Republicans specifically, if you are going to blame “dehumanizing” words, it is an egregious oversight to leave out Eric Trump’s. Not to mention one of his father’s favorite campaign chants: “Drain the swamp.”