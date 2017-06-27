Sean Spicer On Camera Press Briefing: When It Is And How to Watch Online

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is finally back on camera today.

White House–press relations have been contentious the past few weeks as the Trump administration has cut off media access more and more.

During yesterday’s audio-only, off-camera briefing, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked the question most media is wondering: “Why not turn the cameras on?” Needless to say, Acosta’s exchange with Spicer got heated very quickly.

But Spicer will be address the White House press corps live, on camera Tuesday, June 27 at 2 p.m. EST. Catch all the action here.